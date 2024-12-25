The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has reacted to the tragedies that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja

Kukah blamed the failures of the federal government to respond actively to the hunger in the land for the stampedes

According to Kukah, Nigerians are desperate and that has created the conditions for these avoidable tragedies

Sokoto state - The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, said the failures of the government are responsible for the tragedies that occurred during food distribution in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja.

Kukah urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to do something about the crisis of hunger in the country.

Kukah said these tragedies were avoidable

According to Daily Trust, he stated this during his message to Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration on Wednesday, December 25.

“The tragedies that occurred in Okija, Ibadan, and Abuja where innocent people lost their lives in stampedes at food distribution points are a metaphor for the situation of desperation that citizens have been thrown into.

“The failures of government to respond concretely toward ending the horrible crisis of hunger and desperation has created the conditions for these avoidable tragedies.”

Speaking further, he said these tragedies were avoidable as it is the duty of the government to ensure the dignity of the people.

Kukah said Nigerians are lapsing into despair and the government needs to work more closely with institutions that help to promote the common good of the society.

He prayed that God grant the victims eternal rest and console their families.

Legit.ng reports that over 32 children were killed during a funfair in Ibadan with similar incidents in Okija and Abuja.

The tragic incident in Ibadan occurred during a stampede while participants were trying to break through the main gate of the venue.

Tinubu speaks on food stampedes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he has been giving palliatives for 25 years without any stampede incident.

According to Tinubu, the recent food stampedes across three states were due to poor organisation.

Speaking during his first presidential media chat, Tinubu described the incidents as a “grave error” by the organisers.

