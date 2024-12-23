In the season of Christmas, First Lady Remi Tinubu has again reminded Nigerians that Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is intact

Tinubu's wife donated bags of rice to the Christian community in Bauchi state to ease the challenges of the economic hardship during the festive season

The Bauchi state coordinator of the Northern Nigeria Christian Political Forum, Ayuba Umar Yelwa, confirmed and shared further details on the relief package

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated rice to the Christian community in Bauchi state.

Christians get 1,000 bags of rice for Christmas in Bauchi

Tinubu's wife donated 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to support Bauchi Christians in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

As reported by The Nation, the gesture was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, aimed at alleviating the economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the Northern Nigeria Christian Political Forum, Ayuba Umar Yelwa, announced this during the handover ceremony on Monday, December 23.

He noted that the donation was facilitated through the organization, which operates across the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

“In her usual compassionate manner, Her Excellency, the Wife of the President, has donated 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to the Christian community in Bauchi State for the Yuletide celebrations,” Yelwa said.

Speaking further, he explained that the rice would be distributed across all 20 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, prioritizing widows, widowers, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Reacting, the coordinator for Bauchi LGA, Iliya Bukar, expressed gratitude on behalf of the coordinators and noted that the donation would bring joy to many families during the season.

“We assure the donor that the distribution will be fair and just, reaching the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Remi Tinubu disburses N50m to Nasarawa elders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s initiative set aside N1.9 billion for elderly citizens across Nigeria, with N50 million allocated for Nasarawa state elders alone.

Each elderly beneficiary in Nasarawa state received N200,000 as part of the programme, marking an increase from last year’s N100,000 grant.

Busola Kukoyi, SSA media to the First Lady, confirmed the development in a statement, accompanied by photos released to the press.

