The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria will be closed from December 24 to December 26 for the holiday season, with operations resuming on December 27

This closure, the consulate said, affects all embassy services, and visitors are advised to plan accordingly

The announcement was made via the embassy's official X (formerly Twitter) account on December 23, 2024

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria has announced its closure for the upcoming holiday period.

According to a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on December 23, the embassy will be closed from Tuesday, December 24, through Thursday, December 26.

US Embassy in Nigeria to close temporarily. Photo credit: USinNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

Normal operations will resume on Friday, December 27.

US Embassy in Nigeria holiday closure

The announcement serves as a reminder to all U.S. citizens and other visitors planning to visit the embassy during this period to adjust their schedules accordingly.

The embassy advised that any urgent matters be addressed before the closure or upon reopening.

This temporary closure aligns with the festive season, ensuring that embassy staff can observe the holidays.

The U.S. Embassy extended its best wishes for the season to all its visitors and stakeholders.

“Reminder! U.S. Mission Nigeria will be closed from Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26. We will reopen on Friday, December 27.”

The statement on X post below:

US Embassy in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, located in Abuja, serves as the primary diplomatic mission of the United States in Nigeria.

It facilitates a wide range of services including visa and consular services, diplomatic relations, trade and investment promotion, cultural exchange programs, and providing assistance to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.

The embassy also engages in various initiatives aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between the United States and Nigeria, supporting development, security, and governance efforts in the region.

US Embassy moves to new service provider

Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation. Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng