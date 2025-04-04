Mercy Eke delivered an outstanding presentation as part of her Master’s in Business Administration programme at a UK university

The reality TV star expressed confidence in her performance, describing it as a significant milestone in her ongoing educational journey

Eke’s achievement highlighted her commitment to personal growth, balancing her entertainment career with rigorous academic pursuits

Mercy Eke, the first female winner of Big Brother Naija, made headlines with her recent academic feat in the United Kingdom.

On April 3, 2025, she shared a video on her page, beaming with pride after delivering a presentation for her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) programme.

The clip, posted as a story via her verified Instagram handle, @official_mercyeke, captured her in a classroom setting, engaging with her peers and lecturers. Dressed in a sharp blazer, she radiated confidence, and her caption hinted at her satisfaction with the outcome, sparking excitement among her fans.

Eke’s journey to this moment was no small feat. Having risen to fame in 2019 after clinching the BBNaija Pepper Dem crown, she had consistently sought to expand her horizons. Her decision to pursue an MBA in the UK, which she began in 2024, was a bold step, underscoring her determination to build a legacy rooted in knowledge and enterprise.

The presentation, a key component of her coursework, required her to synthesise complex business concepts, a task she appeared to handle with finesse.

Fans react to Mercy Eke's MBA presentation

@trustchibaby said:

"She's always winning in everything she sets her mind on 😍😍 this lady is here to stay the real celebrity she knows her sauce and I choosed right lamboluxy 😍"

@queen_ashleyyyn replied:

"One admiring thing about Mercy is her resilience."

@trusted_interiors_ noted:

"Keep making urself better and doing better go girl"

@samariabub_ said:

"Please pause the music. I am interested in listening"

@hennycollectionz noted:

"Like y'all don't watch her during bbn? Mercy can speak so well"

@nachi_mso_ said:

"If you didn’t hear what she said… you can as well book a flight to UK to hear her. Oh!!! I forgot!! 😂😂 you can only afford one square meal a day 😂"

@smarkcleaningservice replied:

"No matter what you all say, you see mercy, I like how she wants to do more for herself. Keep mocking her. At least no be audio school. Welldone"

@feelfreelikeabird247 said:

"Some people are doing things to better themselves, while some people are professional haters on remedy blog comment section."

@giftedstarrr noted:

"Human being eeeh, I remembered when Regina graduated, some of you were saying you have never seen her in class, today Mercy decided to show hers….. Una still Dey complain #what is hard to just type congratulations 🍾 and scroll? Must you type N0nsens pls???"

@awelegq1 replied:

"UK schools don spoil o. Presentation with a sweat pant abi na normal class work. Not sure it was presentation because appearance is part of your appraisals"

Mercy Eke reacts as Phyna wins BBNaija

In another chapter of her illustrious career, Mercy Eke caught the public’s attention with a story published on Legit.ng.

Eke took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Phyna’s victory in the Level Up edition, welcoming her to the exclusive club of female BBNaija winners.

The gesture highlighted Eke’s sportsmanship and camaraderie within the BBNaija alumni circle.

