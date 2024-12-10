New Visa Process for Nigeria: US Embassy Gives Important Update for Immigrant Applicants
The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has announced a new requirement for immigrant visa applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025.
The immigrant visa process demands at least two visits to the Consulate General—an unyielding requirement designed to ensure every detail is meticulously scrutinised, every step carefully calibrated.
First Visit: In-Person Document Review
The first visit involves an In-Person Document Review with a consular staff member.
This mandatory review ensures that applicants are prepared for their visa interview by allowing them to retrieve any missing documents in advance.
The Consular Section will notify applicants via email about the document review appointment date, which will be scheduled approximately two to four weeks before the visa interview.
No separate appointment is necessary for this review.
Second Visit: Visa Interview
The second visit is for the actual visa interview with a Consular Officer, occurring on the date and time scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC).
It is crucial to complete the In-Person Document Review before the visa interview to avoid rescheduling.
Preparation Steps
To prepare for the immigrant visa interview, applicants must create an online account with the U.S. Consulate's customer service provider here.
This account facilitates the return of passports and documents post-interview. Applicants can also schedule or reschedule their visa appointments through this online account, but rescheduling is only possible after the initial appointment date set by the NVC.
See the X post below:
