The EFCC in 2024 arraigned prominent politicians, including former governors and ministers, before courts in 2024

Among the former ministers are two who served under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

No less than four former governors were among those arraigned by the anti-graft agency and two of them were immediate past governors

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) achieved a remarkable feat in 2024 as it geared up its efforts to expose political officeholders and hold them accountable to public trust.

Former governors, ex-ministers, and several public office holders are among the top headliners in the EFCC's dragged political figures. This underscores corruption and financial mismanagement within the political class.

Here are the names of the influential politicians the EFCC dragged in 2024 and why:

Olu Agunloye

Olu Agunloye, a former minister of power and steel under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was arraigned by the EFCC on January 10, 2024. He faced a seven-count charge bordering on fraudulent contract award and official corruption.

The EFCC alleged that Agunloye awarded a $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd without proper authorization.

Willie Obiano

Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra, was arraigned by the EFCC on January 24, 2024. He faced a nine-count charge bordering on alleged embezzlement and money laundering to the tune of N4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that Obiano diverted funds from the state's security fund account during his tenure as governor. Obiano pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the prosecution has called five witnesses so far. The case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Saleh Mamman

Saleh Mamman, a former minister of power under the administrations of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was arraigned by the EFCC on July 11, 2024. He faced a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy and laundering N33.8 billion.

The EFCC alleged that Mamman conspired with officials at the power ministry and private companies to divert funds meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydroelectric power projects. The case was adjourned to January 13, 2025.

Hadi Sirika

Like Mamman, Hadi Sirika also served as minister of aviation under Buhari, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on two separate charges. On May 9, 2024, Sirika was arraigned alongside his daughter, Fatima, and her husband, Jalal Sule Hamma, on a charge bordering on abuse of office and awarding contracts to companies with private interests.

Sirika was also arraigned on May 23, 2024, on a 10-count amended charge bordering on abuse of office and awarding contracts worth N19.4 billion to Enginos Nigeria Limited. The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Abdulfatah Ahmed

Abdulfatah Ahmed, a former governor of Kwara, was arraigned by the EFCC in February 2024 on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged mismanagement of N10 billion in public funds.

The EFCC later withdrew the charge and re-arraigned Ahmed on a fresh 14-count charge of alleged N5.78 billion fraud. Ahmed was re-arraigned alongside Demola Banu, a former commissioner for finance, and the duo pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Darius Ishaku

Darius Ishaku, a former governor of Taraba, was arraigned by the EFCC on September 30, 2024, on a 15-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and conversion of public funds.

Ishaku was granted N150 million bail, and the case is ongoing.

Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi, was arraigned by the EFCC on November 27, 2024, on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering totalling N110 billion.

Bello was denied bail but was later granted N500 million bail on December 13, 2024, when he was re-arraigned on a 19-count charge.

