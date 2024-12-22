Segun Olowookere, the 31-year-old reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun state for stealing fowls, said he surrendered himself to the police when they came looking for him in April 2010

Legit.ng recalls that Olowookere and his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, were accused of breaking into homes and stealing fowls, eggs, and valuables

In a fresh interview, the embattled youth said the Nigerian police would have released him had his parents raised the N30,000 demanded for his bail on time

Osogbo, Osun state - Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing fowls and eggs in 2010, has said the police wanted to release him on bail on the condition that his father would pay N30,000, which he did not have.

In an interview published by The Punch on Sunday, December 22, Olowookere stated that his uncle owned the poultry farm where the fowls were reportedly stolen.

The Osun youth said:

“We are from the same Ajerotutu compound in Oyan. He (his uncle) was summoned to a family meeting where he said I was not among those who stole the fowls, but my name was mentioned by the children who were arrested.

“He told the family that he would discontinue the case. But he later came to court to testify against me."

After being taken to the police station, the convict said in the new interview that the divisional police officer (DPO) demanded N30,000 to release him. His parents were said to have offered N20,000 which was reportedly rejected by the DPO who allegedly insisted on the full amount.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the parents of Olowookere, the young man reportedly arrested at the age of 17 in 2010 for allegedly stealing a fowl and eggs in Osun state, shared their journey and continued hope for justice after a decade of legal battles.

Olowookere Olarenwaju and his wife, Folashade, described a chain of events that led to the conviction of Segun, their only child, and subsequent years of hardship.

