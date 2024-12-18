A man identified as Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing fowl has been granted a pardon

Governor Ademola Adeleke pardoned Olowookere after intervening in the case which viral on social media

Adeleke ordered Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to commence a full investigation and initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke has pardoned a man identified as Segun Olowookere, sentenced to death by hanging for stealing fowl in Osun state.

Adeleke has directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

Governor Adeleke said Osun state must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday, December 17.

The governor granted the young man the pardon after video asking for his freedom got the governor’s attention.

Governor Adeleke, in the statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @AAdeleke_01, said:

“I have received the report of a case of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl. Consequently, I have directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Osun State to commence a full investigation into the matter and initiate processes to grant the prerogative of mercy to the young man.

“Osun is a land of justice and equity and must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives. I assure members of the public that this matter is receiving my direct attention with every sense of urgency also attached to our response to the matter.”

