Former Oyo AG, Mutalubi Adebayo, warns Osun Governor Adeleke against probing Segun Olowookere's 2010 death sentence for armed robbery

The case gained attention after Olowookere’s parents appeared on a podcast, prompting Adeleke to order an investigation

Adebayo argues such a probe undermines judicial independence and spreads misinformation about the conviction’s legitimacy

Mutalubi Adebayo, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, has cautioned Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke against initiating what he described as an “unconstitutional investigation” into a controversial death sentence. The case in question involves Segun Olowookere, who, alongside Sunday Morakinyo, was sentenced to death by hanging in 2010 by Justice Oyejide Falola of the Osun High Court in Okuku.

Governor promises pardon for the convict pending case reassessment. Image: FB/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The duo was convicted of theft and armed robbery, including breaking into the home of a police officer, Balogun Tope, and stealing a chicken and eggs. The duo was convicted of theft and armed robbery, including breaking into the home of a police officer, Balogun Tope, and stealing a chicken and eggs. The case reignited public interest on Wednesday after Olowookere’s parents appeared on a podcast hosted by actress Abiola Adebayo, portraying their son as a victim of judicial overreach.

In response, Governor Adeleke ordered the Osun Attorney-General to investigate the circumstances surrounding the conviction. However, Adebayo has criticized the governor’s directive, arguing that it undermines judicial independence.

He stressed that Olowookere’s portrayal as a victim of injustice is misleading, branding it “cheap blackmail.” “The claim that the prisoner was sentenced to death solely for stealing a chicken is an outright falsehood,” Adebayo stated.

"He was a member of a notorious gang of armed robbers who terrorized Odo-Otin Local Government Area. He was fairly tried and convicted after due process.” Adebayo highlighted that there has been no appeal against the judgment in the 14 years since the conviction, raising questions about the timing of the probe. He also warned that investigating judicial decisions could set a dangerous precedent, exposing judges to intimidation and threats.

"The judiciary must remain independent. Harassing judges for performing their lawful duties is unacceptable, especially when rooted in misinformation.” Governor Adeleke is yet to respond to the remarks, but the controversy underscores the tension between judicial autonomy and public perception of justice in high-profile cases.

