Biola Adebayo interviews parents of young man sentenced to death 14 years ago for stealing fowl
- Nigerian actress and media host Biola Adebayo had many in their emotions with her recent interview series Talk to B
- The movie star had a chat with the aged parents of a young man who was arrested 14 years ago for stealing fowl within a neighbourhood
- The video of the heartbreaking interview got to the attention of Osun state governor, who has taken action on the matter
Nigerian actress and media host Biola Adebayo has sparked widespread attention with a recent interview featuring the parents of a young man facing a death sentence.
In the viral video, the elderly couple shared the heartbreaking story of their son, Segun Olowookere, who was arrested 14 years ago for stealing a chicken. Despite the long time that has passed, bail was denied because he remains on the prison's death row.
Segun, the couple's only child, is still awaiting execution.
Following the viral interview, Biola announced that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, where the case is being handled, has vowed to investigate the matter.
The actress also expressed her gratitude to Governor Adeleke for his concern and efforts toward securing the young man's release.
See the interview clip below:
See Gov Adeleke's reaction here:
Biola Adebayo spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled reactions below:
pricelesschipsandmore:
"So sad😢 he didn't kill someone what's this."
i_am_omotunrayo:
" God take over this case. By your mercy of lord come through for this family. See me crying."
the_ceo_houseoftia:
"For fowl! Who b d judge ! Did blood splash in their brain? 14 years. For wat he did not do. Even if he did it . By now d fowl Neva die??? Are we okay in this country? Wen politicians are steal generational money and go free."
