Lokoja, Kogi state - Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state celebrated the return of the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello, from the Kuje prison.

Legit.ng recalls that the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, FCT Command, Adamu Duza, said Bello was released after meeting bail conditions on Friday evening, December 20.

Ododo was seen with others celebrating Bello's release Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

“Yahaya Bello has been released after meeting the bail conditions. He was released this evening (Friday).”

“The Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on the ground to ensure his smooth release and that all protocols were observed.”

In a trending video, Governor Ododo was captured rejoicing with others as they welcomed Bello back home after spending days in prison.

Nigerians react as Ododo celebrates Bello returns

@flourish007

Corruption has become the hallmark of our nation. Aside from our large population, what exactly are we getting right?

This man, in less than two years, paid 100 million in cash to campaign for the presidency. He allegedly looted his state and has now been released on bail to enjoy his loot.

In sane countries, rogues like this aren’t allowed to enjoy the proceeds of their crimes.

@IsaacNyianshima

This guy is a terrible disappointment. Ahhh!!!!

@anthonyabakporo

These are the bunch Police doesn't want us to curse ?

@PrinceE81835820

Just imagine how politicians are celebrating a looter who looted poor KONGI State wealth. Abomination.

@nzebenneth

When the person that steal chicken and egg is being sentenced to death, the person that they alleged stealing billions is being celebrated

Yahaya Bello denies allegations of threatening Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bello strongly denied claims that he threatened President Tinubu, as reported by an online medium.

Speaking through his media office, Bello refuted the allegations, calling them “mischievous” and “senseless.”

In a statement issued on Monday, December 16, Bello’s Media Office, led by Director Ohiare Michael, dismissed the report published by a website known as Daily Excessive.

