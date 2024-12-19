Oyo state and Nigerians at large are still feeling sober about the stampede that occurred at the state capital, with at least 32 children's deaths recorded

The incident took place at the Islamic High School, Basorun, during an end-of-year event organized by Prophetess Naomi Shikemi and Oriyomi Hamzat, an Ibadan-based broadcaster

A video of the scene after the incident emerged, showing the road leading to the venue being littered with shoes, caps and clothes of children

The event, initially planned for 5,000 participants, drew over 7,500 attendees, leading to a chaotic scene that resulted in the tragic loss of young lives. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as parents and children rushed to enter the venue, creating a crush at the entrance.

How Ibadan stampede happened

The stampede occurred in the early morning hours, and the overwhelming turnout caused gridlock on the Basorun-Idi Ape Road, complicating rescue efforts. Children were rushed to nearby hospitals, including University College Hospital (UCH), Patnas Hospital, and Western Hospital, where several were declared dead on arrival.

In response to the incident, Agidigbo FM, a media partner for the event, distanced itself from the tragedy. The radio station's Director of Programs, Olayinka Abdulwahab, clarified that Agidigbo FM's role was limited to media promotion and public service announcements. Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM, also reiterated that the radio station was not responsible for the event's logistics or planning.

The Oyo State Government has condemned the incident and mobilized a rapid response team to provide medical assistance and transport victims to hospitals across the city. State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, confirmed that the government had no involvement in organizing the event, stressing the need for proper crowd control at such large gatherings, particularly those involving children.

See the video here:

