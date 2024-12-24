Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ibadan, Oyo state - Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, and Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM have been remanded at the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The magistrate court also sent the principal of Bashorun Islamic High School, Fasasi Abdulahi to prison.

The suspects were arraigned on a four-count charge Photo credit: @kikigist

Source: Twitter

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, gave the ruling when the suspects were arraigned on Tuesday, December 24, The Nation reports.

The suspects were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, acceleration of death, negligent acts causing harm, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

There was tension at the court premises as supporters of Hamzat gathered to witness the ruling.

The situation nearly escalated when police vans conveying the suspects began leaving the court premises but heavy security presence ensured order.

Source: Legit.ng