The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted as 35 children have been confirmed dead in the Ibadan funfair tragic stampede

The Oyo state police command also confirmed that seven persons including Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ile-Ife have been arrested in connection to the incident

Reacting, expressed sympathy and showed support to his ex-wife, in a statement released on Thursday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed sympathy to the families of children who died at a funfair in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, December 18.

Ibadan carnival stampede: 35 confirmed dead

Legit.ng reported that 35 minors had been confirmed dead in the stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

The family event was organised by the Wings Foundation, owned by a former Queen, Naomi Silekunola.

Ooni’s ex-wife, Naomi arrested

But on Thursday, December 19, the Oyo state police command confirmed the arrest of the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, the principal of the Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six others in connection to the death of the children.

Ooni reacts: Naomi genuinely cared for the children

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the monarch’s spokesman, Moses Olafare, said Oba Ogunwusi expressed sympathy with the government of Oyo state and the families of children whose lives were lost in the tragedy.

The monarch also showed solidarity with the ex-queen, saying she genuinely cared for children and organised similar events in Osun State when she was queen.

Ogunwusi also pledged to support all efforts to bring solace and healing to those affected by the deaths.

“We share in the grief and pains that have engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them the fortitude to bear this trying time.

“While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and care to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December periods like this.

“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss,” the statement read.

Ibadan funfair tragedy: Olubadan tasks Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has reacted to the death of over 3o children at a funfair in Ibadan.

Oba Olakulehin urged Governor Seyi Makinde to conduct a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The traditional ruler said the investigation is necessary to prevent future occurrences and hold the culprits accountable.

