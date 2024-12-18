Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu

Oborevwori, through his Chief Press Secretary Sir Festus Ahon, refuted an earlier statements criticizing Tinubu

Oborevwori praised Tinubu’s inclusion of Delta State indigenes in key appointments, urging citizens to support the administration for collective progress

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing that the success of Tinubu’s administration directly impacts his own governance in Delta State.

Recall that recently the governor was heard allegedly blasting President Tinubu over the current economic challenges being experienced in the country.

Delta governor Oborevwori sings praises of Tinubu Photo credit: Sheriff Oborevwori/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“Why would anyone recommend APC’s T-pain as a remedy to our woes? Is this the model that Omo-Agege is recommending for Delta to copy?," he asked.

Barely 24 hours later, the PDP governor was seen and heard in a clip that has now gone viral saying:

“If the President fails, I, as a governor, would have failed too. God has made him the President, as God has made me the Governor of Delta State.

“As you are supporting me, support him, because if he fails, I will fail. By God’s grace, he will not fail, and I will not fail either.”

Clarifying the Oborevwori's earlier statement, a statement through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori dismissed the remarks as misinterpreted, as reported by Leadership.

The statement added that the governor has harmonious relationship with the President and is committed to national unity.

Highlighting Tinubu’s inclusion of Delta State indigenes in key national appointments, the governor added,

“Mr. President has appointed our sons and daughters into various positions. Support us to succeed, for the benefit of the nation.”

Ahon dismissed allegations linked to former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who had criticized the governor at a recent APC event.

“The general public is advised to disregard misleading reports. Governor Oborevwori remains focused on providing good governance despite economic challenges,” Ahon affirmed.

See the video here:

Nigerians slam Delta gov

Reacting to the contrary statements of Delta state governor, Nigerians took to their X handles to drag Oborevwori.

@VEquere said:

"This is a political sycophant and hypocrite Oga Governor. What do we do with your former comment on Tinubu's economy? Mixing truth with falsehood is detrimental to accurate and successful growth whether in political arena or economic development."

@omimika said:

"This country? Aaaah, no redemption. This is a PDP Governor who is in opposition, saying this nonsense. Sorry for Nigeria. Only an unexpected sweeping force will clear these idiots toying with lives of hapless long suffering Nigerians."

@Godbles82 said:

"This same man again speaking from two sides of the mouth. Una dey see? This man wants to decamp to APC. Ibori is about to take over the structure of APC. PDP is in a mess."

PDP declares Ibori's daughter's seat in National Assembly vacant

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the seat of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, vacant in the House of Representatives.

The PDP is also demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a fresh election to fill the vacant Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

This seat was declared vacant after Ibori-Suenu defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng