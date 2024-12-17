Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori blamed President Tinubu's economic policies for worsening hardship, poverty, and mass unemployment in Nigeria

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies, claiming they have caused severe hardship, widespread poverty, and mass unemployment across Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Executive Assistant on New Media, Mr. Felix Ofou, Oborevwori argued that the expected benefits of Tinubu's decisions—such as the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira—have been eroded by galloping inflation and a weakened currency.

He further cited reports from the World Bank and IMF, emphasizing that the policies have left over 130 million Nigerians below the poverty line, effectively turning Nigeria into the "poverty capital of the world."

Delta gov replies Omo-Agege’s praise of Tinubu’s policies

Governor Oborevwori’s comments were in response to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s assertion that Tinubu’s policies had led to increased federal allocation, higher exports, and better incomes for farmers, The Punch reported.

Disputing this, Oborevwori questioned the real value of the "increased funds" amidst worsening economic realities.

“Why would anyone recommend APC’s T-pain as a remedy to our woes? Is this the model that Omo-Agege is recommending for Delta to copy?," he asked.

The governor urged the Tinubu administration to adopt measures that would alleviate the suffering of Nigerians rather than exacerbate it, Vanguard reported.

