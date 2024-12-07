The PDP has said that the seat of former governor James Ibori of Delta state's daughter's seat, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, in the national assembly is vacant

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, in a statement, stated that the seat in the House of Representatives became vacant the moment the former governor's daughter left the party for the APC

Ologunagba further posited that the PDP position was in line with the Section 68 (1) (g) of the Nigerian Constitution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the seat of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori's seat, in the House of Representatives, vacant.

The PDP is also demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a fresh election to fill the vacant Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives. This seat became vacant after Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the PDP, Ibori-Suenu's defection means she has willfully vacated her seat, as stated in Section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). This section clearly states that a member of the House of Representatives shall vacate their seat if they become a member of another political party before the expiration of their term.

Why PDP says Ibori's daughter lost her seat

The PDP is adamant that Ibori-Suenu has lost her seat, rights, and privileges as a member of the House of Representatives. They are warning her to stop parading herself as a member, as this would amount to impersonation with potential criminal consequences.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, stated that the party was calling on the National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms to recognize that Ibori-Suenu is no longer a member of the House of Representatives. They are also communicating with INEC to conduct a fresh election within the constitutionally stipulated time to fill the vacant seat.

The PDP has directed its National Legal Adviser to take appropriate legal action to protect the votes and mandate of the people of Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency, who freely supported the PDP.

See the statement here:

Source: Legit.ng