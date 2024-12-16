A suspected cable vandal, Muktar Rabiu, has been electrocuted while attempting to steal high-voltage cables in Abuja's Federal Capital Territory

A suspected cable vandal, Muktar Rabiu, has been electrocuted while attempting to steal high-voltage cables in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident occurred on November 28, 2024, just weeks after Rabiu had been apprehended and sentenced for a similar crime.

Suspected Cable Vandal Died While Attempting Theft of High-Voltage Cables

Repeat Offender

According to a statement by the FCT Police Command Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, Rabiu was initially arrested on November 21, 2024, during a routine patrol along Christ the King Road in Gwagwalada.

He was caught with high-voltage cables believed to have been stolen from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

Upon his arraignment in court, Rabiu was sentenced to community service, which included receiving 42 strokes of the cane.

However, this penalty did not deter him from returning to his criminal activities.

Severe Consequences

"On 28/11/2024, just weeks after completing his community service, Rabiu was electrocuted while attempting to dismantle the electrical apparatus, leaving him critically injured. He is now receiving medical treatment in a hospital," Adeh stated.

Upon recovery, he will be charged once again.

Public Warning

Adeh issued a stern warning to criminals against vandalising public infrastructure.

"The FCT command reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and has issued a stern warning against acts of vandalism and theft of public utilities. Such actions not only jeopardize lives but also disrupt essential services that communities rely on."

Call for Vigilance

The police have encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest station or through the Command’s emergency lines.

"Community participation is vital in the fight against vandalism, ensuring a safer environment for all," Adeh added.

Man Knocked Down While Attempting to Steal Foodstuffs

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that amid untold hardship in Nigeria, a 36-year-old man, identified as Jamilu, on Tuesday, February 13, died while trying to steal from a woman in Abuja.

Recall that some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu-led government have led to soaring inflation rates, food insecurity, and economic hardship, especially the removal of petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

