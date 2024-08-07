JUST IN: ECOWAS Defence Chiefs Converge in Abuja, Details Emerge
- The Chiefs of Defence Staff from ECOWAS are meeting at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja
- The meeting is led by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff and chair of the ECOWAS committee
- Attendees include Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Senate Defence Committee Chairman Ahmed Lawan, among others
FCT, Abuja - The Chiefs of Defence Staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are convening at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.
The session is being led by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, who also chairs the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff committee.
Attending the meeting are Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Senate Defence Committee Chairman Ahmed Lawan, House Defence Committee Chairman, as reported by The Nations.
Airline operators react after court’s order on operation of new competitor to join Air Peace, others
Others are: a representative of the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa, service chiefs, and the Chiefs of Defence Staff from ECOWAS member countries, except Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Defence chiefs meet amid tensions in Nigeria, Africa region
Note that there has been escalating tension in the region, especially in Nigeria, due to the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests and subsequent events.
The protest however took a new turn when certain individuals began to raise the Russian flag.
Presenting an expert view of this imbroglio, prof. Bola Akinterinwa, a former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), revealed that the individuals waving Russian flags during the recent nationwide hardship protests in Kano are primarily Nigeriens.
He said:
“Those who are carrying the Russian flag, what does it mean to them? I’m not sure they know anything beyond the fact that they are supporting Russia rather than the West. Are the carriers Nigerians from Kano?
"My position is that, far from it, they are not likely to be Nigerians. It is only when you consider them Nigerians that you can seriously be more concerned about the implications."
Hardship protest: ECOWAS calls on Nigeria to embrace dialogue
In another development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the destruction of properties and deaths recorded in some northern states in the wake of the nationwide protests.
This was contained in a statement released on Sunday, August 5, and shared on its website on X, ECOWAS urged the #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria to listen to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for dialogue.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944