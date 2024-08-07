The Chiefs of Defence Staff from ECOWAS are meeting at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja

The meeting is led by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff and chair of the ECOWAS committee

Attendees include Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Senate Defence Committee Chairman Ahmed Lawan, among others

FCT, Abuja - The Chiefs of Defence Staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are convening at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The session is being led by General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, who also chairs the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff committee.

Service chiefs at Defence Headquarters Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Attending the meeting are Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Senate Defence Committee Chairman Ahmed Lawan, House Defence Committee Chairman, as reported by The Nations.

Others are: a representative of the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa, service chiefs, and the Chiefs of Defence Staff from ECOWAS member countries, except Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Defence chiefs meet amid tensions in Nigeria, Africa region

Note that there has been escalating tension in the region, especially in Nigeria, due to the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests and subsequent events.

The protest however took a new turn when certain individuals began to raise the Russian flag.

Presenting an expert view of this imbroglio, prof. Bola Akinterinwa, a former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), revealed that the individuals waving Russian flags during the recent nationwide hardship protests in Kano are primarily Nigeriens.

He said:

“Those who are carrying the Russian flag, what does it mean to them? I’m not sure they know anything beyond the fact that they are supporting Russia rather than the West. Are the carriers Nigerians from Kano?

"My position is that, far from it, they are not likely to be Nigerians. It is only when you consider them Nigerians that you can seriously be more concerned about the implications."

Hardship protest: ECOWAS calls on Nigeria to embrace dialogue

In another development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reacted to the destruction of properties and deaths recorded in some northern states in the wake of the nationwide protests.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday, August 5, and shared on its website on X, ECOWAS urged the #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria to listen to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for dialogue.

Source: Legit.ng