Daredevil robbers carried out operations on several commercial banks in Otukpo, Benue state on Friday, October 21

The police in the state confirmed the killing of the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, John Adikwu, three other police officers, and some civilians

Morris Monye, a well-known member of the Labour Party, said the robbers are indigenes of the area (Otukpo)

Monye said he “had a meeting” with SP Catherine Anene, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), on Saturday, October 21.

Otukpo robbery: 'Investigation has to be thorough'

When Legit.ng called Anene, she confirmed that she “spoke” to Monye, but refused to corroborate the LP chieftain on his claim about the robbers being Otukpo indigenes.

Monye wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

“Just had a meeting with Benue Police PRO, Catherine Anene and she painted a very gory picture of the Benue robbery. They attacked 5 banks and also attacked the Police station there, killed customers indiscriminately, two robbery suspects were killed and the surprising thing is that they are indigenes of the area (Otukpo). The DPO of Otukpo was also shot in the stomach and died later in the evening. There is also an ongoing operation by the Police to apprehend the suspects as some of them fled to the bush. Some have been captured.

"This investigation has to be thorough. Why were customers executed. How did they have the balls to attack a Police station. How did they mobilize so quickly. Where did the sophisticated arms come from?”

Police confirm Benue bank robbery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Benue State Police Command confirmed the bank robbery attack in the Otukpo area of the state.

Anene said the Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, CSP John Adikwu, and three other operatives were killed during the armed robbery attack. Anene further noted that the police are currently on the heels of the assailants to apprehend them.

