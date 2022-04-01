Another Nigerian lady identified as Naomi has been allegedly kidnapped, with 6 others, on her way to Lagos

A Twitter user who claimed to be Naomi's friend shared a photo of the missing lady on the social media platform and sought help from netizens

According to the said friend's testimony, the kidnappers have actually reached Naomi's people but only once

A Nigerian lady named Agrinya Tina has appealed for help on Twitter as she announced that her friend, Naomi, is nowhere to be found.

Tina said that Naomi and 6 other persons were kidnapped along Kabba in Kogi state on their way to Lagos state.

According to Tina, the incident happened on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Responding to comments under her tweet, Tina revealed that the kidnappers had only called once since the alleged kidnap but are yet to make any contact.

She said:

"They kidnappers called once and since then no call came in... So i think prayers will suffice for now."

Social media reactions

@sovereignayo said:

"The only way to save a kidnapped victim is by paying the ransom or meeting up to what the kidnappers demanded. It's unfortunate that she got kidnapped but using her travail to gather retweets by asking for “unspecified” help is hypocrisy. Repent soberly specify the help u want."

@ehiskhana said:

"Was just reading about one where a pastor and his son were kidnapped in a Benue links vehicle along with http://others.So 2 incidents on the same road on the same day? This has to stop..Why are we as citizens just watching daily as if this situation is normal??"

@MiBukola said:

"Kidnapping is fast becoming a multi million business for these Criminals...security agencies that's to checkmate and stop their activities are involved for their own financal gains...abi you didn't hear kidnappers reporting to police in Abuja over disagreement in ransome sharing."

@Bodii06 said:

"Reasons I find it had to travel this days, the road, train tracks, airport ain't safe anymore. Back in the day early and late 90's traveling miles to school and hols was fun. The last time I traveled to abk and back to lag by road was with prayers.

"God bless Nigeria."

@dukest96 said:

"This country is finished so much so that nobody anywhere is safe..only the elites that move about with soldiers, to guard them day and night are safe.

"This is one of the reasons there must be a referendum.

"We are tired."

Woman narrates how her daughter who was kidnapped and taken to Mali escaped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had shared how her daughter kidnapped and taken to Mali miraculously escaped.

Favour's mum said she got a phone call one day to inform her that her daughter was in Mali. This was a huge shock to her because the young lady went to school but failed to make it back home.

According to the woman, the kidnappers demanded the sum of N1.5 million for Favour to be released. She however said she had no way of raising such an amount.

