Lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, has been granted bail a N50 million by the Ekiti State High Court

The court on Monday granted Farotimi bail on the condition that his surety must have N50 million and landed property in like sum

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Ekiti State Magistrate Court on Monday, December 9, granted Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and author, a N50 million bail in the defamation case filed by Afe Babalola.

Court grants Dele Farotimi N50m bail. A photo of Farotimi at the court on Monday has emerged. Photo credit: @DeleFarotimi, @citizen_gavel

Legit.ng reported that a chief magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Wednesday, December 4, remanded Farotimi, a ’retired’ lawyer and activist, in prison over alleged defamation of Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Dele Farotimi N50m bail: Sowore lists condition

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, made this disclosure in a post on Monday accompanied by a video and photos shared on his X page.

Sowore tweeted:

“BREAKING: The first hurdle was crossed. @DeleFarotimi was granted bail of N50 million naira surety in the like sum with someone with landed property. The Case was Adjourned to 29 January 2025.”

According to Sowore, the bail conditions require Farotimi to provide a surety with landed property and a surety "in the like sum".

He also noted that the defamation case has been adjourned to January 29, 2025.

Citizen Gavel also confirmed the development in a post shared on its X page on Monday.

"BREAKING: In the case of IGP vs Dele Farotimi @DeleFarotimi, the Human rights lawyer and writer has been granted bail in the sum of 50 million naira, with one surety who must provide evidence of two years' tax clearance, land documents, a letter of authorization from GSM operators, and a letter of consent from the bank where the surety operates.

"The matter has now been adjourned to 29th January, 2025."

How Dele Farotimi allegedly defamed Afe Babalola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aare Afe Babalola explained how Dele Farotimi defamed him through the contents of his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Babalola noted that Farotimi made several defamatory statements against him, his law firm, Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers), and his lawyers, Olu Daramola SAN and Ola Faro Esq.

Babalola submitted a petition to the Ekiti state commissioner of police, Adeniran Akinwale, on November 19, requesting a criminal defamation investigation regarding the book's defamatory contents.

Source: Legit.ng