Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The lawyers to Afe Babalola, SAN, said that lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, will be released when he proves his allegations in his book titled, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,’

Babalola’s lawyers, Owoseni Ajayi, Olakanmi Falade, and Lawrence Fasanmi accused Farotimi of tarnishing Babalola’s reputation.

They stated this while speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Friday, December 6.

Lawyers to the elder statesman said Farotimi was charged to court by the police for the law to take its due cause on the matter.

According to The Punch, Ajayi said the manner Faritimi was arraigned by the police was in order.

He said the police should be commended for arresting and arraigning the human rights lawyer within 24 hours.

“Is it wrong for Aare Afe Babalola to seek justice for these false utterances against him? Should justice only be available to Mr Dele Farotimi because Aare Afe Babalola is a global icon?

“Once Mr Dele Farotimi can show proof that his assertions in the book are true, then he will be free. The law allows free speech, but not one that is calculated to injure the good reputation of another”.

