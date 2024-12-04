Nationwide Protest Looms As Obidients Demand Immediate Release of Dele Farotimi
- The Obidient Movement, in a statement signed by National Coordinator Dr. Tanko Yunusa, has strongly condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi
- Obidients accused the Nigerian Police of abuse of power and threatened nationwide protest if Farotimi is not released
- A Magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti has remanded Farotimi, over an alleged case of defamation against the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola
The Obidient Movement has warned of a nationwide protest if human rights lawyer and activist, Barrister Dele Farotimi remains in detention.
Farotimi’s arrest: Obidients warn of nationwide protest
Legit.ng reported that an Ekiti state magistrate court remanded Dele Farotimi at the correctional centre.
The police had arraigned the activist for allegedly defaming a renowned Nigerian lawyer, Chief Afe Babalola SAN, in his book.
But in a statement signed by the movement’s national coordinator, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, on Wednesday, December 4, the group, which primarily comprises supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the arrest as an abuse of power aimed at silencing dissent.
The statement reads:
“We unequivocally condemn this nefarious act of abuse of power and demand that the Nigerian Police respect Dele Farotimi’s fundamental human rights as enshrined in Section 40 of Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”
The group called for Farotimi’s immediate release, warning that failure to comply would lead to public protests.
They also urged the international community to take note of what they described as “a disturbing development” and stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice and human rights in Nigeria.
The Obidient Movement highlighted Farotimi’s consistent advocacy for good governance and human rights, emphasizing that his arrest represents a broader suppression of free speech and dissent.
Atiku calls for unconditional release of Dele Farotimi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the arrest and detention of Dele Farotimi.
The Nigerian Police arrested the activist and human rights lawyer on defamation allegations on Tuesday, December 3.
According to Atiku, Farotimi’s arrest and detention are a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria.
