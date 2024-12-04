The Obidient Movement, in a statement signed by National Coordinator Dr. Tanko Yunusa, has strongly condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi

Obidients accused the Nigerian Police of abuse of power and threatened nationwide protest if Farotimi is not released

A Magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti has remanded Farotimi, over an alleged case of defamation against the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Obidient Movement has warned of a nationwide protest if human rights lawyer and activist, Barrister Dele Farotimi remains in detention.

Photo credit: @DeleFarotimi

But in a statement signed by the movement’s national coordinator, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, on Wednesday, December 4, the group, which primarily comprises supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the arrest as an abuse of power aimed at silencing dissent.

The statement reads:

“We unequivocally condemn this nefarious act of abuse of power and demand that the Nigerian Police respect Dele Farotimi’s fundamental human rights as enshrined in Section 40 of Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

The group called for Farotimi’s immediate release, warning that failure to comply would lead to public protests.

They also urged the international community to take note of what they described as “a disturbing development” and stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice and human rights in Nigeria.

The Obidient Movement highlighted Farotimi’s consistent advocacy for good governance and human rights, emphasizing that his arrest represents a broader suppression of free speech and dissent.

Atiku calls for unconditional release of Dele Farotimi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the arrest and detention of Dele Farotimi.

The Nigerian Police arrested the activist and human rights lawyer on defamation allegations on Tuesday, December 3.

According to Atiku, Farotimi’s arrest and detention are a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship in Nigeria.

