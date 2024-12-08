The Yoruba Council Worldwide condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi over libel allegations

The council criticized the "militarised" arrest and demanded full transparency, urging the Inspector General of Police to release Farotimi

President Bola Tinubu, the IGP, and the AGF were urged to intervene, with the council warning that inaction could harm the presidency's credibility

The Yoruba Council Worldwide has condemned the recent arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, describing it as a misuse of police powers and a violation of democratic principles.

Legit.ng had reported how a chief magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Wednesday, December 4, remanded Obi's ally, Farotimi, in prison over alleged defamation of Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Yoruba council urges IGP, Tinubu to intervene in arrest of Dele Farotimi

Farotimi, a 'retired' lawyer, was seized at an office in Lagos and transported to Ekiti state.

In light of this arrest, the Nigerian Bar Association has argued that the charge is not a criminal offence under Lagos state law.

Corroborating, the Yoruba council led by its President, Oldotun Hassan, while speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 7, said:

“We are aghast and deeply concerned by this unwarranted arrest. Libel is a civil matter, and the arrest in this manner undermines the rule of law.”

Yoruba Council calls for transparency

The council criticized the “militarized” nature of the arrest and demanded full disclosure of the petition and complainant behind the allegations.

“The Inspector General of Police should order the immediate release of Mr. Dele Farotimi and disclose the details of the complaint that led to this illicit conduct,” Hassan said.

Appeal to Tinubu, IGP, and AGF

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to ensure a lawful investigation.

“If nothing meaningful is done, this incident will tarnish the image of the presidency and undermine trust in the Federal Government,” the council warned.

The Yoruba Council stressed the importance of adhering to the law enforcement principles of legality and human rights.

“We demand that the Nigerian Police Force exercise its powers responsibly and strictly in accordance with the law,” they stated.

Peter Obi reacts as Ekiti court sends top ally Dele Farotimi to prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi, on Wednesday, December 4, described the remand of Dele Farotimi over an allegation of defamation as "very disturbing".

Obi said the development "raises serious concerns about the state of justice and freedom of expression in our country, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of the alarming rise in criminal activities across the nation."

