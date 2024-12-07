The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed that despite global reports of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant XEC, there have been no signs of the variant in Nigeria

The ministry made the announcement on Saturday, December 7, following widespread concerns about the variant’s potential impact on global public health

The variant, first detected in Australia has since spread to 29 countries, with at least 600 confirmed cases in the past four months

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Saturday, December 7, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare confirmed that there was no evidence of the newly detected COVID-19 variant XEC in Nigeria.

COVID-19 variant XEC: FG urges Nigerians to be calm

The Ministry, in a statement signed by its deputy director, information and public relations, Mr. Alaba Balogun, posted on its website on X, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to remain calm and continue adhering to standard hygiene practices.

Currently, the COVID-19 variant XEC noted for its increased virulence compared to other strains and recently reported in Australia, has spread to 29 countries.

This has raised fears about its potential impact on healthcare systems worldwide.

However, the ministry emphasised that rigorous surveillance at the country’s entry points and health facilities has shown no signs of the variant within the country.

Read the statement below:

"FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH & SOCIAL WELFARE PRESS RELEASE RE: LETTER OF CONVEYANCE IN RESPECT OF THE NEWLY DETECTED COVID VARIANT XEC

"You may recall that a newly detected COVID variant XEC, was reported in Australia and has spread to about 29 Countries globally and has shown a more virulence over other circulating strains with concern over its possible impact on service delivery in our Federal Tertiary Hospitals. Legit Post your reply Reply Uninter

"However, the good news is that there is no evidence of COVID variant XEC in Nigeria.

"In light of the above the general public is advised not to panic but continue with the universal precautions of observing personal hygiene including regular washing of hands. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare through her agencies has stepped up surveillance including at all entry points to Nigeria.

7. The Federal Government has proactively upgraded our Federal Tertiary Hospitals by establishing Molecular Laboratories, Isolation centers, and intensive care units equipped with ventilators. 8. Since the COVID variant XEC has not been detected in Nigeria, it has therefore become imperative to address and correct the misinformation circulating on social media regarding a supposed resurgence of COVID-19 in the country. We urge the public to disregard the contents of a letter (Ref. No. DHS/INSPDIV/017/VOL.1/46, dated 5th December 2024) that has been widely shared online. Citizens are advised to remain calm, rely on verified. information from official sources, and continue their daily activities as usual."

