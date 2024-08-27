Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The government of the United States of America donated 10,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine to Nigeria on Tuesday.

Jynneos is a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of smallpox and mpox in adults aged 18 years and older who are at risk of mpox infection.

Speaking during the official handover of the mpox vaccine to Nigeria in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, thanked the US government for the donation and stated that the Federal Government is committed to improving the well-being of Nigerians.

Pate, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, said, “This is a spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the years, and this vaccine will be of great help to us. The Federal Ministry of Health understands the importance of having a healthy nation, so all the policies that we implement and the collaborations are focused on ensuring our citizens’ health.

