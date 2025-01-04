The CBN has clarified the narratives surrounding the departure of over the 1,000 employees from the organisation

The staff who exited in December 2024 have drawn criticism from notable Nigerians who alleged they were forced

President Bola Tinubu gave CBN governor the mandate to clear up the CBN and ensure operational efficiency

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified that the 1,000 employees who left the institution in December 2024 under a N50 billion severance package did so voluntarily through an early exit programme.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, represented by Deputy Director of Corporate Services, Bala Bello, disclosed this during an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Friday, January, 3 2025.

The committee is probing the circumstances surrounding the staff disengagement and the rationale for the N50 billion severance package provided to the affected individuals, Punch reports.

CBN denies forcing staff to leave organisation

Addressing the committee, Bello explained that the programme was part of the bank's restructuring and reorganisation efforts to optimise performance and adapt to increasing digitisation in banking.

He said:

“The Early Exit Programme, restructuring, and reorganisation are mechanisms through which the performance of an organisation is optimised.

“The initiative ensures the bank’s manpower requirements align with its operational needs, balancing human resource demands with skill and IT requirements.”

According to BusinessDay, Bello cited issues of career stagnation as a driving factor behind the programme, explaining that limited vacancies for senior positions often hinder progression within the organisation.

He explained:

“An organisation functions as a pyramid, with fewer roles at higher levels. Retaining 60 directors for 30 departments would create inefficiency.

“In the past, we’ve had cases where qualified staff faced stagnation due to a lack of vacancies. For instance, you cannot have 60 directors overseeing 30 departments. Such structural inefficiencies are unsustainable."

House committee respond to CBN

During the interaction, Bello Kumo the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee quizzed the CBN on several issues:

Kumo asked:

“Can you explain the Early Exit Programme, its objectives, timeline, and connection to the restructuring efforts?”

After listening Kumo assured that the committee would objectively evaluate the submissions and report back to the House of Representatives.

The CBN's restructuring initiative has sparked widespread debate, with stakeholders questioning the N50 billion severance package amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges.

However, the apex bank maintains that the move is necessary to align its operations with global best practices.

