Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 8,569 suspected cases, resulting in 174 deaths across 28 states and 129 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also reported 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) out of 4,915 suspected cases, with 361 deaths in 24 states across 174 local government areas during the 2023/2024 season.

NCDC Announces Alarming Rise in Lassa Fever and Meningitis Cases Across Nigeria

Dr. Jide Idris, Director-General of the NCDC, disclosed these figures during a press briefing in Abuja.

He emphasized that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC, leads efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to Lassa fever cases annually.

Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus, primarily spreads through the multimammate rat, its natural reservoir, although other rodents can also carry the virus.

Dr. Idris noted an increase in the number of states reporting Lassa fever cases due to improved surveillance, better community awareness, and environmental factors like climate change.

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) Concerns

Regarding CSM, Dr. Idris described it as an epidemic-prone disease, with cases reported year-round in Nigeria.

Weather conditions such as the dry season exacerbate the risk, particularly in crowded and poorly ventilated areas. The highest burden of CSM occurs in the "Meningitis Belt," covering 19 northern states, the Federal Capital Territory, and parts of the south.

During the 2023/2024 season, Nigeria recorded 4,915 suspected and 380 confirmed CSM cases, with 361 deaths.

A vaccination campaign administered 2,281,750 doses of Men5CV-ACWYX in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, and Yobe, targeting individuals aged 1 to 29 years.

Preventive Measures

Dr. Idris urged Nigerians to get vaccinated against meningitis, avoid close contact with confirmed CSM cases, and avoid overcrowding in communal settings.

He also advised healthcare workers to practice standard infection prevention and control measures, maintain a high index of suspicion for CSM, and report all suspected cases promptly.

Bride-to-be, 3 others die in Saki hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo Rapid Response Team (RRT) on Thursday, November 14, confirmed four deaths linked to a suspected Lassa fever outbreak in the Saki West local government area of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the fatalities consisted of three males and one 32-year-old female who was preparing for her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng