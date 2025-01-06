China is reportedly battling with new cases of the Human Metapneumovirus HMPV, a respiratory virus

While many fear this may be the next pandemic in the world, the Nigerian government has activated surveillance measures to curb the spread in the country

Interestingly, FG's focus is on public health safety but WHO and the NCDC recommended preventive steps amid the rising cases of respiratory infection in China

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As China grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is taking center stage in public health discussions.

China battles with rising cases of respiratory virus HMPV. Respiratory images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: India Today

Source: UGC

But the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, January 5, said it will activate surveillance measures for inbound passengers from China following the current surge of a respiratory virus.

How HMPV virus is spreading in China

Recent reports indicated that the virus has led to overcrowded hospitals, emergency measures and public concerns in China.

NairaMetrics reported that the virus shares some concerning similarities with the Covid-19 virus, leading to heightened vigilance among health authorities. HMPV has joined influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19 in contributing to an alarming rise in respiratory infections

Amidst the winter infection spike, China’s disease control authorities have rolled out a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, aimed at addressing potential threats posed by HMPV and other pathogens. Though not declared an emergency, the rise of HMPV underscores the importance of understanding its transmission and impact on public health.

As reported by The Punch, the virus, has seen cases spiking across northern Chinese provinces this winter, particularly among children.

This happened five years after the world battled with the Covid-19 crisis.

HMPV virus spike: Chinese, Nigerian govt take action

In response to the spread of the virus and new cases, the Chinese government announced measures, including constant monitoring of cases, the adoption of masks, social distancing and disinfection of public spaces to curb the increase of the virus.

Also, health authorities in Nigeria are already implementing emergency measures to monitor and manage the spread of the HMPV.

The director, special duties, Office of the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Oladejo, disclosed to the press on Sunday that:

“The FG will activate surveillance measures, like quarantine, for passengers coming in from China.”

Based on the available information, WHO recommended that people in China followed measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness.

WHO urged the public to keep distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed.

Read related articles here:

NCDC announces alarming rise in Lassa Fever

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed Lassa fever cases and 380 Cerebrospinal Meningitis cases, resulting in a significant number of deaths across various states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) emphasizes improved surveillance and community awareness as key factors in identifying these cases.

Dr. Jide Idris, NCDC Director-General, outlines the challenges and preventive measures being undertaken to combat these public health threats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng