Ibadan, Oyo state - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has mourned the demise of popular Islamic scholar and renowned preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello.

Legit.ng reports that the Ibadan-born preacher died on Friday, December 6, 2024, aged 84.

Reacting, Atiku said he received the news of Bello’s demise with “a heavy heart”. He said the late cleric “touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond”.

Atiku said in a statement:

“Sheikh Bello was a beacon of moral guidance, an advocate for peace, and a dedicated servant of Allah. His inspiring sermons not only deepened our understanding of faith but also emphasised the values of love, unity, and compassion in our communities.

“His departure is a profound loss, not just to the Muslim Ummah but to the entire nation. As we mourn this monumental loss, we take solace in the fact that his legacy of service and his contributions to humanity will continue to inspire generations to come.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my profound condolences to his family, the Muslim community, and all those who were impacted by his life and teachings. I pray that Almighty Allah grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus and provides his loved ones with the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tinubu mourns Muyideen Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu mourned the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bello.

Tinubu said he shares in the pain of loss with the Muslim Ummah over the sad loss of the Islamic scholar.

