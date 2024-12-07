Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ahoada, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has narrated how some traditional rulers in Rivers state were harassed and arrested for supporting him.

Fubara said the police declared Chief of Staff, Rivers Government House, Dr Edison Ehie, wanted on trumped-up charges.

Fubara says the traditional ruler was arrested, and charged on false accusations Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

The governor listed the traditional rulers as Eze Ekpeye Logbo, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Kelvin Anugwo, and Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi.

As reported by The Punch, Fubara stated this during the inauguration of the remodelled Government Girls’ Secondary School in Ahoada Town, Ahoada East local government area on Friday, December 6.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to the Ekpeye people for their unalloyed support of his administration in the face of harassment and intimidation.

“When the Eze Ekpeye was talking, a lot of you didn’t understand what happened. Because of their support for me, he was arrested, and charged on false accusations. He stayed in police custody for more than four months; himself and Cassidy,”

Fubara was conferred with the traditional title of Eze Yawe Ugo of Ekpeye land (The King who brings happiness and joy to Ekpeye land) by the Ekpeye Council of Traditional Rulers.

