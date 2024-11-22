Oyo Man Remanded in Prison For Allegedly Defiling 50-Year-old Blind Woman
- 29-year-old man, Kehinde Oyewale, has been remanded in prison for defiling a blind woman, Ms B. Opeola in Ibadan, Oyo state capital
- The Police prosecutor, Corporal David Adepoju, said Oyewale committed the offence at the blind woman's residence on November 11, 2024
- According to Adepoju, the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000
Ibadan, Oyo state - Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, has ordered a 29-year-old man, Kehinde Oyewale, to be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 50-year-old blind woman, Ms B. Opeola.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi gave the order following Oyewale’s arraignment on a one-count charge on Tuesday, November 19.
The Police prosecutor, Corporal David Adepoju, told the court that Oyewale entered the victim’s house, located just about three houses from his residence where he committed the act.
According to Leadership, Adepoju said the defendant committed the offence at her residence on November 11, 2024, at 12:39 p.m.
Adepoju disclosed that Oyewale resides in the Elebu area in Moniya, Ibadan.
He argued that the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Chief Magistrate did not take the plea due to lack of jurisdiction and ordered Oyewale to be remanded in prison.
She ruled that the defendant would be in prison while awaiting the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) advice.
Ogunsakin thereafter adjourned the case till March 20, 2025, for further mention.
