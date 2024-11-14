Palpable fear enveloped Saki in Oyo state after a doctor and three nurses died in the same hospital within 72 hours

Residents became apprehensive when a nurse died on Monday, November 11, and then the hospital's owner and two other nurses in the same hospital died between Tuesday, November 12, and Wednesday, November 13

The Oyo state government said an investigation revealed that the cause of death is Lassa fever and its outbreak has spread to Iwajowa and Kajola local government areas

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo Rapid Response Team (RRT) on Thursday, November 14, confirmed four deaths, linked to a suspected Lassa fever outbreak in Saki West local government area (LGA) of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the fatalities consisted of three males and one 32-year-old female who was preparing for her marriage.

A 32-year-old bride-to-be was among those who died in a Saki hospital.

Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the state commissioner for health, had earlier tasked the Oyo RRT to Saki, following numerous calls from Saki West LGA reporting a suspected outbreak that has led to a number of deaths.

The team, consisting of the director of public health, the state epidemiologist, state Disease Notification Officer (DSNO), state laboratory focal persons, representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Red Cross, and others embarked on an investigation into the scene of the incident.

The statement from the Oyo state government reads:

"Background information gathered that one of the apprentices at the hospital, who had returned from Iwajowa and fell ill about two weeks before the incident, was suspected to have introduced the infection.

"She likely transmitted it to her co-workers and the hospital owner.

"Three of the deceased exhibited typical symptoms of Lassa fever, including craniofacial bleeding, while the hospital owner showed fatigue and self-medicated with antimalarials and antibiotics. His condition only prompted hospital admission when his self-treatment failed."

The Seyi Makinde-led administration revealed that extensive contact tracing was conducted, with particular focus on high-risk contacts who had been involved in the bathing and burial of the deceased.

Legit.ng reports that the hospital where all the deceased were associated was closed down for decontamination.

The hospital that admitted the deceased health facility owner, without being informed of the deaths from an 'unknown' illness, was also shut down for decontamination, and the doctor was placed under surveillance.

Furthermore, Dotun Oyelade, the commissioner for information and orientation, disclosed that sample collection was also carried out on a person exhibiting symptoms, pending laboratory confirmation.

The statement added:

"The line-listing of contacts is still in progress, focusing on individuals at high risk.

"Local government authorities within Saki West were equally informed and aligned with the efforts to manage the situation."

