Kano state - Ashraf Sanusi, one of the sons of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said nothing his father’s enemies do will change what Allah has done.

Legit.ng recalls that armed security operatives laid siege at Emir Sanusi II’s palace on Friday, December 6.

Ashraf said nothing his Sanusi's enemies do will change what Allah has done Photo credit: @Adam_L_Sanusi

It was learnt that the development was due to Emir Sanusi's II plan to install his son as the district head of Bichi.

He stated this while reacting to the blockade of the Emir’s palace by armed security operatives on Friday, December 6.

Ashraf said Emir Sanusi has always told them that Allah will be sufficient for him against all his enemies and detractors.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday evening, December 6.

The monarch’s son said as a family, they will let God be the judge over the Kano emirate tussle between their father and Aminu Ado Bayero.

He wrote:

“I do not know what was posted and I am not interested in it. My father has always told us Allah will be sufficient for him against all his enemies and detractors. Nothing they do to him will change what Allah has done. So as a family, we just say Allah ya isa.” sufficient

Kano govt fumes over Emir Sanusi’s palace blockade

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government pointed an accusing finger at the federal government for being responsible for the blockade of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II’s palace by armed security operatives.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, said the blockade at the 16th Emir of Kano’s palace was an attempt to disrupt peace in Kano.

Bichi alleged that security personnel at the scene claimed they were acting on “orders from above,” which he linked to the federal government.

