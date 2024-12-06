The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II’s palace on Friday, presided over a court session at his palace

This was after policemen barricaded the palace and restricted him from attending a royal ceremony in Bichi local government area

Sanusi and his rival, Ado Bayero. are laying hold on the Kano throne and this has fuelled the political tension in the ancient city

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, made a bold appearance in full traditional regalia on Friday, December 6, to preside over his routine court session at the palace despite the siege being laid to the palace by security operatives.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Police take over emir's palace on Friday

Legit.ng reported that Kano royal tussle has taken a different turn as heavily armed security operatives and men to the Department of State Service restricted exit and entry of the Emir's Palace.

It was learnt that the development was due to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi's II plan to install his son as the district head of Bichi.

There has been a legal battle between reinstated Sanusi and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and the legal holder of the Kano Emirship.

While the Kano Emirate tussle is still in courts, the state has witnessed the emergence of two emirs, Sanusi and the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi defy all odds, preside over court session

Despite the siege by the security operatives, Sanusi held a court session at his palace on Friday.

The Emir, who was accompanied by the palace aides, maintained his composure as he carried out the proceedings within the barricaded palace walls. Photos of the development has surfaced online.

Interestingly, the Kano state police command was yet to provide an explanation for the siege, which has heightened speculation about the ongoing tension about the royal rumble in the state.

Bayero prevented from renovating Nasarawa palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 15th Emir of Kano Ado Bayero experienced a major setback as the Kano state high court ruled on the application seeking to stop the renovation of the Nasarawa mini-palace.

The court stopped Bayero from renovating the historic palace, following an interim order earlier on September 13, 2024, temporarily restraining the Emir from altering the palace.

The presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, delivered the verdict in a matter involving the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf.

