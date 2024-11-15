Three suspects were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for stealing phones from accident victims on Governor’s Road, Alausa, Ikeja

The suspects were caught fleeing the scene with an iPhone 15 and an iPhone 12, stolen from victims involved in a car crash

The operatives not only recovered the stolen items but also assisted the victims and removed the vehicle from the road

On the night of November 14, 2024, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested three suspects for stealing two phones from accident victims on Governor’s Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Command II announced the arrests via their official X account, @rrslagos767.

Lagos Police Arrests Three Suspects for Stealing Phones from Accident Victims

Source: Twitter

The suspects, Isaiah Adegbenro (38), Edet Johnson (30), and Efe Sowemimo (28), were apprehended just meters away from the accident site while attempting to flee with the stolen phones.

The victims were traveling towards Ikeja in a red Toyota Camry 2010 when the driver lost control and crashed into a road divider near the Adeyemi Bero end of Governor Road.

Phone theft from accident victims

Rather than assisting the injured driver and passengers, Police said, the suspects exploited the situation by ransacking the victims' pockets and the vehicle.

They managed to steal an iPhone 15, valued at N1,300,000, and an iPhone 12, worth N620,000.

Fortunately, RRS operatives patrolling the area were alerted to the incident and quickly pursued the suspects, recovering the stolen phones.

The operatives not only apprehended the thieves but also provided necessary aid to the accident victims, ensuring they were taken to the hospital and removing the vehicle from the road to avoid further obstruction.

The suspects have reportedly made significant confessions and are set to be charged to court following the directives of CSP Shola Jejeloye, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Source: Legit.ng