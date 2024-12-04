The Nigerian Police Force has linked the rise in missing young women to the country’s h0okup culture, highlighting its connection to ritual killings.

Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police PRO, revealed that about 10 young girls and women go missing daily, with many cases traced to h0okup channels and apps

The police and Women's Affairs Commission are working together to raise awareness and support victims

The Nigerian Police Force has highlighted a concerning trend connecting the rising number of missing young women to the country’s h0okup culture.

Omolola Odutola, Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Command, appeared on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, December 4, to address the topic, "H0okup Culture: Impact on Youth Values and Relationships," shedding light on the issue’s impact on young girls and women aged 20 to 32.

Police reveal the dark side of h0okup culture

Odutola emphasized that the h0okup culture, characterized by casual sexual encounters without commitment, has fueled a surge in cases involving young girls who fall prey to ritual killings, Channels Television reported.

"Today, we have lots of reports of missing persons. By the time we start an investigation, not less than 10 young girls and ladies go missing daily.

"Most of these cases are linked to h0okup channels and apps," she explained.

The police noted that many young men are motivated by the belief that ritual killings can lead to wealth, The Punch reported.

“Most cases of missing girls and ritual killings in Ogun State have their roots in this misguided idea.

"We have some unscrupulous elements who deceive people into providing human body parts for rituals,” she stated.

To combat this, according to her, the Ogun State Police Command, in collaboration with the Women Affairs Commission, has been actively raising awareness and providing counselling to victims and their families.

