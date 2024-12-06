Nigerian popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello reportedly died at 78 in the early hours of Friday, December 6

Sheikh Muyideen Bello's death was confirmed by another Islamic preacher on social media, Alh Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello Aponle Anobi

However, four key facts about the late Alhaji Muyideen Bello have been compiled

Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello, a popular Islamic scholar and preacher, reportedly died in the early hours of Friday, December 6, 2024.

Another Islamic preacher on Facebook confirmed his death, Alh Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello Aponle Anobi.

Alhaji Nuyideen Bello: Facts about the life and time of late Islamic scholar Photo Credit: Alh Basit Olanrewaju Katibi Bello Aponle Anobi

Source: Twitter

However, there are two major things you should know about the late cleric. Below is the list of them:

Date and place of birth

Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello was born in 1940 to Alhaji Bello Ajani and Alhaja Ubaidat Bello in Arolu Compound, Ita Olukoyi, Ibadan. His early education began at I.D.C Primary School, Elekuro, Ibadan, where he completed both elementary and secondary education. He furthered his studies at Mahdul Arabiy, Elekuro, from 1963 to 1967, acquiring Arabic and Islamic knowledge.

Early Interest in Islamic Propagation

Sheikh Muyideen's passion for Islamic propagation started at just 10 years old, leading him to preach throughout Ibadan city. His teaching career spanned multiple secondary schools in Oyo, Ogun, and Kano States.

He earned immense respect from colleagues, students, and the broader community for his wisdom and compassion.

Notable Appointments and Invitations

He was appointed Missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, a prominent Islamic organization.

Sheikh Muyideen received invitations to spread Islam worldwide, including in the UK, the US, and neighbouring African countries.

Legacy

Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello's life was marked by dedication to Islamic scholarship and community service, leaving a lasting impact on the Islamic world.

He was known for his impassioned sermons and ability to convey complex Islamic concepts in an engaging manner.

Sheikh Gumi speaks on new terrorist group

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to establish a special paramilitary to tackle the new terrorist group, Lakurawa sect, in the North.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic scholar, stated this while discussing the sect's recent expansion in the northern region.

The cleric maintained that the group's ideology was yet to be known, adding that their recent attack was similar to those of other religious sects in the Sahel region.

Source: Legit.ng