Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, has accused Sahara Reporters of spreading fake reports about his administration

The governor accused the online media of being sponsored by his opposition to tarnish the image of his government

The media had reported that the governor had got over N10 billion loan in the last 14 months, but Adeleke said it was false

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has accused an online media outlet of spreading fake news about his government. He alleges that politicians were sponsoring the media outfit to execute a smear campaign against him.

In a tweet on Thursday, December 5, the governor clarified that the report that the state's debt under his administration has risen to N10.5billion In 19 months was false.

Sahara Reporters earlier reported that Osun State's 2023 budget performance report reveals a surprising discrepancy. The report claimed that despite Governor Adeleke's claims that he didn't take any loans, the state obtained N10 billion in loans for the year. This contradiction raises questions about the governor's assertions, made just a few days ago, that he hasn't borrowed money since assuming office in November 2022.

Adeleke talks about his administration not borrowing

Governor Adeleke had emphasized his administration's efforts to block financial leakages rather than resorting to loans. However, the medium report tells a different story. It's unclear what prompted the governor's denial, but the documented loan figures suggest otherwise.

But the governor stated on Tuesday that the report of Sahara Reporters was false, accusing the media outlet of being bankrolled by the opposition. His tweet reads in part:

"Hello @SaharaReporters, I’m not sure if this report is the result of shoddy journalism or a political hatchet job you’ve been commissioned to execute."

See the statement here:

Source: Legit.ng