Governor Adeleke Approves Higher New Minimum Wage, Details Emerge
- Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has reportedly approved the sum of N75,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state
- NLC Chairman in the state, Christopher Arapasopo, announced the development on Tuesday, November 19
- The new minimum wage approved was also shared by Olalekan Badmus, the special assistant to Governor Adeleke, on digital media
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has officially approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 for civil servants, as announced by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Christopher Arapasopo.
This development came after thorough deliberations between the state government and organized labour unions. Governor Adeleke approved it on Tuesday, November 19, marking a significant milestone for workers in the state.
Olalekan Badmus, a media aide to the governor, also took to his social media page on Wednesday, November 20, and shared his news. His tweet reads:
"Governor Adeleke approves minimum wage of 75,000 Naira for the state workers and pensioners."
NLC confirms Osun new minimum wage
Arapasopo expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to improving workers' welfare, stating that "The Organised Labour in Osun State and the Government, after exhaustive deliberations, have decided on N75,000.00 as the new minimum wage in Osun State." This new wage is expected to relieve civil servants who have been struggling with the current economic challenges.
It's worth noting that neighbouring states, such as Ekiti, have also approved new minimum wages. Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved a minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state, effective December 1. This trend suggests that state governments are taking steps to address the economic challenges faced by their workers.
The new minimum wage in Osun State is expected to take effect immediately, and workers eagerly anticipate its reflection in the coming payroll cycle. With this development, Osun State workers can look forward to improved financial stability and a better quality of life.
See Badmus' tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng