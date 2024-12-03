Laolu Akande, an ex-spokesperson to former vice-president Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has alleged that the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, owned the newly-seized Abuja estate with 753 duplexes by the EFCC

The broadcaster made the claim while reacting to the revelation by the EFCC earlier on Monday, December 2

According to the EFCC, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the federal high court in Abuja gave the forfeiture judgment

FCT, Abuja - Laolu Akande, a former spokesman for ex-vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has alleged that the Abuja estate, comprising 753 duplexes, which the Federal High Court ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take over, is linked to former Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele.

On Monday, December 2, the EFCC announced its largest single-asset recovery since its establishment in 2003. The agency revealed that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie had issued a ruling for the final forfeiture of an estate located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

According to the anti-graft agency, the estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 Units of duplexes and other apartments. Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the property should be forfeited to the federal government.

Akande reacts to EFCC's revelation

Reacting to the report, Akande, in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, December 3, alleged that the property was owned by Emefiele.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"In what is the largest recovery in EFCC history, we now know that those 753 duplexes and other apartments in Abuja now under forfeiture by the Court have been properly traced to the former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. This is official and Empowered Newswire (the media platform Akande serves as editor) has obtained court papers that detailed how Emefiele and his allies/cronies acquired and developed those properties using stolen and illegitimately acquired funds.

"The EFCC has publicly named Emefiele in the papers that are now available to all in the court. We must give kudos to the Ola Olukeyede-led EFCC for bursting this incredible financial crime. Expect the full news story."

Although the EFCC did not mention the estate's owner, the anti-graft agency has probed the former apex bank governor and has secured several court judgments to take over the ownership of Emefiele's property.

Sani reacts as EFCC recovers 753 duplexes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, described the recovery of 753 duplexes in an estate in Abuja by the EFCC as an unfortunate incident.

Sani lamented that the country was mismanaged and students were kept at home for months because “there is no money to pay the lecturers” during the ASUU strike.

