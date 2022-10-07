FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 40 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and two assistant commissioners to the rank of commissioner.

Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday, October 7.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the promotion of 40 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and two assistant commissioners to the rank of commissioner. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

He said the promotion was approved after the officers had an interactive session with the commission.

According to Ani, the commission also promoted two commissioners of police, Abdul Yari Lafia and Rudouf Echebi, to the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG).

The newly promoted commissioners of police

Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, presently DCP, SCID, Ondo state Command; Idegwu Basil Okuoma, DCP Federal Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja; Zachariah Dera Achinyan, National Defence College Abuja; Sule Balarebe, DCP DFA, Sokoto State Command; Zango Ibrahim Baba, DCP SFU, FCIID Annex, Lagos; Maiyaki Mohammed Baba, DCP Admin, Kebbi State Command; Ishiaku Mohammed, DCP Finance Force Headquarters; Margret Agebe Ochalla, Team Leader, IGP Monitoring Unit and presently Gender Coordinator of the Nigeria Police Force; Benneth Igwe, DCP OPs FCT Command; Mohammed Abdul Suleiman, second in command, Force Education Officer; Ajala Elijah Ayoola, DCP FMIU, Lagos; Romokere God’sGift Ibani, DCP SCID, Abia State Command; Akika Augustine, Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; Peter W. wagbara, DCP Admin, Rivers State Command; Ogundare Dare Emmanuel, DCP SCID, Kebbi State Command; Chris Omonzokpea Aimionowane, DCP Ops Zone 13 Ukpo; Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, former DCP Admin, FCT Command and presently in FCIID, Abuja; Polycarp Chilaka Dibia, DCP Zone 6 Benin; Ogunrinde Banji, DCP Force CID, Annex Lagos; Sybil Olufunmilayo Akinfenwa, DCP H*omicide, FCIID Annex Lagos; Ita Lazarus Uko-Udom DCP DFA Zone 12 Bauchi; Samuel Titus Musa, DCP SCID, Enugu State Command; Ochogwu Abbas Ogbeh, second in command, Force Legal; John Ayuba Babangida, DCP DFA, Ekiti State Command; Kayode Adetunmbi, DCP Ops, Zone 9 Umuahia; Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, DCP OPs Anambra State Command; Dayo Ariyo, DCP Boarder Patrol; Stephen Olarewaju, DCP, DFA, Nasarawa State Command; Remigius Okwor, DCP, DCP Force Headquarters Police Accounts and Budget Annex Lagos; Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, DCP SCID, Ogun State Command; Fayodade Adegoke Mustapha, DCP SCID Lagos State Command; Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, DCP OPs Ondo State Command; Umar Shehu Nadada, DCP OPs Nasarawa State Command; Mustapha Mohammed Bala, DCP SCID Imo State Command; Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke, DCP OPs PAP Western Command Lagos; Ibrahim Abdullahi, DCP General Investigation FIICD; Akinwale Adeniran, DCP DFA, Zone 8 Lokoja; Mamman Dauda, DCP OPs Zamfara State Command; Mohammed Bala Labbo, DCP Communication, Kebbi State Command; Umaru Madaki, DCP Nursing, Kano State Command; Nkechi Eze, O/C Medical Rivers State Command; Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen, O/C Medical, Taraba State Command.

