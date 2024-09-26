Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Offa, Kwara state - Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara state high court, Ilorin, on Thursday, September 26, ruled that there is no evidence from the defendants in the infamous Offa bank robbery case that they are licensed to carry arms.

Legit.ng reports that the five accused persons were found guilty of illegal possession of firearms.

On April 5, 2018, some armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in the community, reportedly killing 33 people, including police officers.

They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery. The convicts were also culpable of conspiracy to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide, offences punishable by death.

According to the Kwara state police command, nine police officers were killed in the attack which lasted for one hour.

