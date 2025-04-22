The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to the released of 17-year-old Quadri Alabi from Kirikiri Prison, Lagos state

Lagos state - The Lagos State Police Command has said it is not aware of the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) that issued the released of Quadri Alabi.

Legit.ng recalls that the 17-year-old boy was freed from Kirikiri Prison in Lagos state after being falsely charged with armed robbery.

The charges against Quadri were dismissed after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised there was no evidence to support the robbery allegations, leading to his acquittal.

Quadri's legal team is demanding the removal of key police officers involved in his wrongful arrest and compensation of ₦100 million, along with a public apology from the police.

The teenager became popular after standing in front of the convoy of a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi during the 2023 elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood said the Police is unaware that DPP recommended the non-prosecution of Alabi.

Moshood stated this during an interview an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, April 22, 2205.

According to the CP, the police had not been informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted, or discharged.

“Police action terminates when a matter is taken to court. The lawyer yesterday mentioned the DPP. For us, we have not seen the DPP advice.

“We don’t know whether he was directed to be granted bail, whether he was acquitted, or whether he was discharged. We’re going to verify all those things equally to know what is in the DPP advice today."

