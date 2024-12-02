Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG, expressed concern during the church’s monthly service over the arrest of a pastor abroad

Adeboye highlighted cultural shifts in his sermon, sharing a story about a woman who jokingly called her dog her husband

Adeboye urged Christians to remain vigilant and committed to their faith, warning against complacency

In a solemn address during the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) monthly thanksgiving service at the Throne of Grace in Lagos State, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the church, expressed deep concern over the arrest of one of its pastors abroad.

Adeboye revealed that the pastor was detained for addressing attendees at a gathering as “ladies and gentlemen,” a phrase that was deemed discriminatory by some members of the community.

General overseer of RCCG Enoch Adeboye reacts over arrests of pastor abroad Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

The criticism stemmed from the belief that it excluded non-binary and other gender identities, leading to accusations of insensitivity.

In his sermon, titled “My father’s house,” Adeboye lamented,

“The end is nearer than you think. Things are getting worse, and this is a wake-up call. One of my pastors abroad was arrested for simply addressing a gathering as ‘ladies and gentlemen.’ Some people reported him for discrimination, asking, ‘What about those who are neither ladies nor gentlemen?’”

Adeboye’s message included another unsettling story of cultural shifts, sharing an encounter with a woman who referred to her dog as her husband.

When asked about her spouse, she claimed:

‘I took him to the vet before coming. He doesn’t talk."

Addressing the congregation, Adeboye called on Christians to stay vigilant and committed.

“Those of you already in Christ, take this matter seriously. Do not let anyone weaken your stand. God is holy. Those still playing church—singing, clapping, and enjoying things without genuine commitment—remember, Jesus is coming back," he warned.

Source: Legit.ng