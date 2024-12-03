The House of Representatives has been thrown into disarray after its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, mentioned President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills

The Ekiti lawmaker, while trying to present two bills for consideration, mentioned the tax bills but received yelling from his colleagues

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas attempted to calm down the lawmakers, saying Rotimi was only speaking personal opinion but the lawmakers keep yelling at him

A heated debate erupted in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, December 3, after Akin Rotimi, the speaker's spokesperson, mentioned the tax reform bills. Rotimi was trying to move a motion for the consideration of two reports, but his colleagues interrupted him, shouting, "No, no, no." The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, tried to calm the situation, saying Rotimi was just expressing his personal opinion.

The tax reform bills, sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on October 3, have been controversial. The bills aim to overhaul Nigeria's tax system, but the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and the National Economic Council (NEC) have opposed them, saying they would harm the region's interests. Despite the opposition, Tinubu has refused to withdraw the bills, saying they would improve the lives of Nigerians and optimize existing tax frameworks.

Tinubu's bill passed second reading in Senate

The bills have passed the second reading at the Senate, but their passage is still uncertain due to the strong opposition. The controversy surrounding the bills has highlighted the need for careful consideration and consultation before implementing significant tax reforms.

As Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, noted, the tax reform bills are designed to enhance the quality of life for Nigerians, especially the disadvantaged.

The tax reform bills have sparked a heated debate in Nigeria, with many opposing them due to concerns about their impact on the economy and the region. While the bills aim to overhaul Nigeria's tax system, their passage is still uncertain due to the strong opposition.

Highlights of tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the president's tax reform bills, which were earlier sent to the national assembly.

The presidency argued that the current tax system is overly complex and stifles growth, resulting in low revenue. Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on public communication and orientation, stated that the tax reform will help promote sustainable economic growth.

