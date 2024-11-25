Suspected herdsmen killed over 30 people in attacks on Tombo council ward, Azege, and villages in Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs between November 24 and 25, 2024

Over 300 armed men, allegedly from neighbouring countries, attacked Azege, leaving at least 17 dead and 37 injured

A second attack in Katsina-Ala LGA claimed 10 lives, with significant looting and destruction reported in Adabo village and Tse Gwebe settlement

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead following a series of attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Benue State.

The tragic incidents unfolded between Sunday, November 24, and Monday, November 25, targeting settlements in the Tombo council ward, Azege, and other villages in Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas.

Over 300 armed men behind Azege attack

Joseph Anawah, a community leader from Logo LGA, provided details of the attack on Azege village, which occurred on Sunday, November 24, at around 7 am.

Anawah, who once served as the media aide to former governor Senator Gabriel Suswam, explained that over 300 armed men, suspected to be militia from neighbouring countries, stormed the village.

“These men were well-equipped and heavily armed. The local security forces could not withstand the attack due to the superior firepower of the assailants.

"It was only when a military jet arrived that the attackers retreated," Anawah said.

Search for missing persons continues

As of the latest reports, at least 20 bodies had been recovered, and the search for missing residents is ongoing.

The Chairman of Logo LGA, Clement Kev, confirmed that 17 people were killed in Tombo council ward, with 37 others left seriously injured.

Kev stated,

“It is true that herders from Nasarawa State attacked our people. They are claiming ownership of the land, which belongs to Tombo.

"The governor has mobilized additional security to the area, and peace has been restored.”

Second attack claims more lives in Katsina-Ala

A second attack in the early hours of Monday, November 25, 2024, left 10 people dead in Adabo village and Tse Gwebe settlement in Katsina-Ala LGA.

Justine Shaku, Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, confirmed the incident, revealing that marauders had looted property and caused widespread destruction.

“Yes, armed herders attacked Adabo and Tse Gwebe at around 2 am, killing over 10 people and looting properties. The assailants left without interruption,” Shaku reported.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack in Logo LGA and reported the recovery of five bodies. However, she has yet to provide details on the Katsina-Ala incident.

Source: Legit.ng