Police Take Action as Dogs Maul Security Guard to Death in Lagos
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • In Lekki, Lagos, a security guard tragically lost his life after being attacked by three dogs in Pinnock Estate
  • The Lagos State Police Command, led by Commissioner CP Olanrewaju Ishola, assured residents of a thorough investigation
  • Lagos Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin reaffirmed the commitment to public safety

Lekki, Lagos state — A security guard was tragically mauled to death by three dogs in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, prompting swift action from the Lagos State Police Command.

Legit.ng gathered that the dog owner, Salisu Mustapha, has been arrested, and the dogs have been confiscated as investigations continue.

Police take action against dog owner after brutal death of security guard
After tragic death of security guard, police arrest dog owner in Lagos Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Facebook

Police: Dogs confiscated, owner arrested

In response to the incident, the Lagos State Police Command detained Mustapha, the owner of the dogs, and impounded the animals.

The command assured residents of Pinnock Estate and the broader Lagos community that the case would be handled thoroughly.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Ishola, said:

“The ongoing investigations will be brought to a conclusive end, and justice will be served as appropriate. Our commitment to ensuring public safety is unwavering.”

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin spoke on the incident, reinforcing the commitment to public safety and a fair investigation.

Nigerians react to dog attach on security guard

In light of this development, Nigerians took to their social media X handles to expressed thier opinion about it.

@tunji33173275 said:

"This incident is going to a kind of Acid Test for the Nigeria Police Force because the incident was involved human being and animals.

"However, being animals do not mean that you shouldn’t respect their rights. Those alleged dogs must be treated with respect and dignity please 🙏"

@AbujaCleaner said:

"No blood, no bite marks, they aren’t stiff and on high alert . He is still fully clothed.
"Those dogs are sniffing from a point of curiousity, they are also wondering what happened to him. They need to check the cctv if there are any. Something fishy is going on."

See the video here:

Bomb explosion rocks Imo market

Tragedy struck Orlu International Market in Imo State on Tuesday, November 5, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, claiming at least two lives and injuring several others. The blast sparked widespread panic, with residents fleeing in all directions.

An eyewitness described the chaotic scene: "We were trading when we heard the explosion. People ran for their lives, causing confusion and injuries. Some were killed in the blast."

Police Public Relations Officer Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, revealing that the two victims were the masterminds behind the IED. "Anti-bomb operatives have been deployed to the scene,"

Source: Legit.ng

