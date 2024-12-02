The Nigeria Police Force refuted Amnesty International’s claims of excessive force during the #EndBadGovernance protests

ACP Adejobi confirmed that the police followed engagement rules, using tear gas but not live ammunition

IGP Egbetokun has ordered an investigation and directed state commissioners to submit reports to ensure procedural compliance

The Nigeria Police Force has refuted allegations made by Amnesty International regarding its conduct during the #EndBadGovernance protests held between August 1 and 10, 2024.

Amnesty International's 34-page report claims at least 24 people were killed, with over 1,200 detained, amid excessive use of force by police officers.

Police speak on Amnesty Internation allegations on EndBadGovernance protest Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

However, as reported by The Punch, the police described these claims as “unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with incident reports submitted to the Inspector-General of Police.”

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's Public Relations Officer, in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasized that the police adhered to established rules of engagement throughout the protests.

“The Inspector-General, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, issued clear directives to ensure that arms were only used when protests escalated into violence, and even then, engagement was limited to specialized armed units,” Adejobi stated.

Police clarify incidents and use of force

Adejobi pointed out that several tragic incidents during the protests were not caused by police actions.

“In Borno State, four lives were lost, and 34 others were injured following an attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP operatives who infiltrated the protest and detonated an IED,” he explained.

Additionally, he noted an unrelated accident where an unregistered vehicle rammed into protesters, resulting in two fatalities.

The police have also responded to claims about the use of live ammunition, stressing that officers did not employ such force during the protests.

“Reports of deaths from gunfire were not due to police action,” Adejobi asserted.

Instead, he highlighted that the police used tear gas in strategic instances, aligning with international crowd-control standards and avoiding live fire.

Arrests and government response

The police noted that arrests during the protests targeted individuals committing offences such as vandalism, arson, and looting.

“All detainees were treated according to the law,” Adejobi added.

The federal government has also granted pardons to those arrested, demonstrating a commitment to reconciliation.

Police calls for investigation

In response to Amnesty International’s report, IGP Egbetokun has ordered a thorough investigation to examine the claims and ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

State commissioners have been directed to submit detailed accounts within a week.

State police: Femi Falana sends message to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the debate on state police continued to top discussions in the polity, and Femi Falana decided to make his position known.

The legal luminary, however, warned against the idea while noting it would be used by some state governors against the will of their people.

Falana highlighted other security outfits that could replace state police in states within Nigeria, as he noted that the people needed to be assured before the move was implemented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng